Less than two weeks ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was smashed with backlash for demanding a list of “Trump sycophants” so that they will be held accountable in the future. Now, another Democratic politician has called for punitive punishment against President Donald Trump and his allies.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.), who is a staunch critic of the president, has called for Trump and his “enablers” to “be tried for their crimes against our nation.” Earlier this week, Pascrell issued a press release demanding a “widespread investigation” and prosecution of “Trump government crimes.”

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell claimed without providing proof.

Pascrell listed a number of unsubstantiated accusations, by saying, “He has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy.”

The Democratic congressman baselessly alleged that the president “engaged in treason,” a crime punishable by death.

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices,” Pascrell said in the statement that was released on Tuesday. “Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution.”

Pascrell added, “Importantly, any further abuse of the sacred pardon power to shield criminals would itself be obstruction of justice, and any self-pardons would be illegal.”

Pascrell contended that not punishing Trump and his allies only “emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism.”

Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) retaliated on Twitter by calling the campaign to prosecute Trump administration members “disgusting.”

“This is now the Left’s goal – throw President Trump, his administration officials, his family and his supporters in prison,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter. “This is where we are now. Disgusting.”

Pascrell has been harshly critical of Trump challenging the 2020 election results, and said the president is attempting to “steal the election he lost badly.”

“Crybaby trump is calling local officials demanding they overturn an election he lost badly and throw out ballots because they voted against him,” Pascrell tweeted. “He will leaving office by January 20.”

On Saturday, Pascrell claimed that the “Republican Party is unfit to govern and doesn’t give a damn about you.”

