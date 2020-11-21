https://thenationalpulse.com/news/dominion-smartmatic-are-not-actually-competitors/

Despite the insistence between Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic – two of the tech firms embroiled in election glitch allegations – that the pair are “fierce competitors,” court documents analyzed by The National Pulse actually reveal the pair actually have a “noncompetition” agreement.



According to the summary of law firm Potter Anderson Corroon, in 2009, Dominion was a defendant in a 2009 suit against Smartmatic:

“The license agreement contained a noncompetition provision, which, among other things, prohibited Smartmatic from “develop[ing], market[ing] or sell[ing] any Licensed Product in the United States.”

In other words, it would be illegal for the two firms to compete – a direct contradiction with the claims by the firms as well as by media organizations as allegations of fraud swirl.

As a follow-up lawsuit notes: “the agreement’s noncompetition provision prohibited the plaintiffs from selling the licensed products in the United States.”

This unearthed ruling discredits Dominion’s insistence it is a “fierce competitor to Smartmatic.”

Media outlets have peddled similar narratives, with an Associated Press “fact-check” article sharing Smartmatic’s statement that “the two companies are competitors in the marketplace,” ostensibly without doing any actual fact-checking on the firm’s claim.

The two companies in question – Dominion and Smartmatic – have come under intense scrutiny following the 2020 election.

Democrat-heavy Dominion improperly counted ballots to create a fraudulent win for Joe Biden in Antrim County, Michigan and caused several other “glitches” that required extended voting hours and delayed results.

And Smartmatic has ties to the Venezuelan government, having contracted on behalf of dictator Hugo Chavez to provide voting machines in the country’s 2004 election.

Despite these credible claims on the shady nature of Smartmatic and Dominion, bolstered by the companies lying about their competition arrangement, establishment media outlets have fought to smear this criticism as a “baseless conspiracy.”

