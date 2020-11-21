https://noqreport.com/2020/11/21/dominion-voting-systems-is-part-of-the-council-that-disputed-concerns-about-election-integrity/

Without question, it has become painfully obvious that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump and in one the most insidious ways: By using electronic ballot manipulation, proving again why in-person, paper-ballot voting must be required from here on.

You may have heard that a division of the Department of Homeland Security has said this year’s elections were “the most secure” in the nation’s history.

The statement came from the head of DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Chris Krebs, who has since been fired by President Trump, by the way.

Why? Because the statement wasn’t just misleading, it was dishonest and very likely intended to undermine the president’s efforts to get to the bottom of the fraud (revelations of which were discussed at length by his legal team on Thursday — more on that in a moment).

The Epoch Times reports:

After allegations emerged that called into question the integrity of voting machines produced by Dominion Voting Systems, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)—part of the Department of Homeland Security—issued a statement on Nov. 12 disputing the allegations, saying “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

What the agency failed to disclose, however, is that Dominion is a member of CISA’s Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, one of two entities that authored the statement put out by CISA.

Dominion is the voting machine company whose software is at the center of allegations by the Trump campaign that it was used to steal ballots for Joe Biden, or switch and/or discard ballots for President Trump — all of which has been attested to by scores of eyewitnesses who have signed sworn affidavits attesting to as much.

“In addition, Smartmatic, a separate voting machine company that has been the subject of additional concerns, is another member,” The Epoch Times reports.

As for Dominion and Smartmatic, Natural News founder Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, provided details of a press conference held by the president’s legal team on Thursday consisting of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Joe diGenova, and Victoria Toensing.

They divulged:

Sidney Powell confirming that Dominion servers in Germany were, indeed, confiscated.

Rudy Giuliani saying that 682,770 mail-in ballots have been identified which have to be thrown out because they are uncertifiable.

Sidney Powell declaring, “We are going to reclaim the United States of America!”

Sidney Powell declaring that, “an algorithm was plugged in to steal votes from President Trump during the election” – which is exactly what the alternative media has been warning about for over a decade. (Elections have been rigged for at least the last twenty years, and probably longer…)

In the press conference, Powell explained that the software used by Dominion in the U.S. election was initially “created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out.” She said the Trump legal team has deposed “one very strong witness” who was with Chavez when the software was created and who explained how the technology works in a “stunning, detailed affidavit.”

“That was the expressed purpose for creating this software. He has seen it operate. And as soon as he saw the multiple states shut down the voting on the night of the election, he knew the same thing was happening here,” she said.

Powell went on to say that Trump’s totals in key battleground states were so overwhelming “that it broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system, and that’s what caused them to have to shut down in the states they shut down in.”

“This is stunning. Heartbreaking. Infuriating. And the most unpatriotic acts I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in, in any way, shape or form,” she said. “And I want the American public to know right now that we will not be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government and we are going to take this country back.”

Sources include:

