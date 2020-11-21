https://www.dailywire.com/news/donald-trump-improved-standing-with-latinos-in-78-of-americas-100-majority-hispanic-counties

Democrats and their media allies spent four years claiming President Donald Trump was a racist, yet he improved his standing with Latinos across the country.

Politico’s Marc Caputo reported that Trump improved his standing with Latinos in 78 of America’s 100 Majority-Hispanic counties and did better with Latinos “in exit polls of each of the top 10 battleground states.”

“Joe Biden still won Latino voters overall. But as post-election data trickles in, Democrats are growing concerned. Trump’s notable gains weren’t limited to Miami’s Cuban Americans or border-region Tejanos. Although Florida and Texas stood out for the notable shift, Puerto Ricans as far away as Philadelphia and Mexican Americans in Milwaukee drifted Trump-ward,” Caputo wrote.

So, why the shift despite years of Democrats claiming his immigration policies made him racist against all Latinos (as if they were all illegal immigrants)? Caputo said the answer lies in the culture wars.

“Most Latinos identify first as working-class Americans, and Trump spoke to that,” Josh Zaragoza, a top Democratic data specialist in Arizona, told Caputo. He added that Hispanic men “are very entrepreneurial. Their economic language is more aligned with the way Republicans speak: pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, owning your own business.”

Caputo also noted that Trump “scal[ed] back some of his immigration rhetoric” and launched bilingual ads on social media and TV. Further, Democrat calls to “defund the police” and insistence on using the term Latinx turned off some Latinos. In addition, the Democrat Party’s shift toward socialism, including several high-profile members directly calling for it, irked many Hispanics who came from socialist dictatorships.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Democrats have acknowledged these issues. In mid-November, Democrats participated in another conference call to discuss what went wrong, with Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) calling the party’s Latino outreach into question and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), who lost her seat, decrying the party’s connection to socialism.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made a curious statement about how different races apparently view socialism.

“Defund police, open borders, socialism — it’s killing us,” Gonzalez said, according to The New York Times. “I had to fight to explain all that.”

Gonzalez went on to say that the “average white person” may think of Nordic countries when they hear the word “socialism,” but Asian and Hispanics associate the word with despotic “left-wing regimes.”

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA) built on Gonzalez’s point by saying he didn’t do as well with centrist and Vietnamese-American voters due to the party’s association with socialism.

“This narrative that the Democratic Party is borderline socialist, we need to fight back harder on that because it’s simply not true,” Rouda said. “We needed to be more forceful in defending the moderate position of the Democratic Party as a whole.”

Other Democrats were similarly furious at the party’s messaging, including its anti-police rhetoric and praising of socialism.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who narrowly won re-election, unleashed an exposive tirade against her party on the call.

“No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,” Spanberger said. “Nobody should be talking about socialism.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

