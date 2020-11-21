https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/every-lie-will-revealed-going-shocked-level-pdophilia-satanic-worship-lin-wood-not-hold-back-explosive-thrive-time-interview-video/

Attorney L. Lin Wood held an interview this morning with “The Thrive Time” Show hosts Clay Clark and Dr. Robert Zoellner and boy did he NOT hold back!

This was JUST WILD!

The Lin Wood tweet is still up but probably not for long.



Lin Wood dropped this line that will make your jaw drop!

TRENDING: AWFUL. Tucker Carlson Doubles Down, Hits Sidney Powell and Says No Evidence of Switching Votes — HERE ARE 11 TIMES THEY GOT CAUGHT SWITCHING VOTES (Video)

Attorney Lin Wood: So the Supreme Court is being aligned. They Department of Defense was recently realigned by the president. Take a look at how he put in place, a cyberterrorism and terrorism expert. As I said look at what he did in 2018 with the executive order to deal with foreign interference in our national elections. Look, I’d like to see in a perfect world, John Durham’s report come out and people go to jail. I’d like to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and a lot of people go to jail. I’d like to see what’s on Hunter Biden’s laptop. I’d like to see those people go to jail. I’d like to see what’s on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. I’d like to see a lot of people go to jail. And then when we get to the final phase of the election fraud I’d like to see people go to jail. The one thing I’ll say is there’ll be an intermingling. There will be people going to jail I believe who are involved in all of those or some of those same investigations. So there is potentially a great awakening. The truth has to come out. I believe it will. I do not think that you can hide the truth. I do say it and I believe it, every lie will be revealed. This country’s going to be shocked when the find the truth about who’s been occupying the Oval Office for some periods of years. They’re going to be shocked at the level of pedoph*lia. They are going to be shocked at what I believe is going to be a revelation in terms of people who are engaged in satanic worship.

Is the Democrat Party compromised? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Wow!

Told you so!

Here is the full interview with the “The Thrive Time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

