https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fba44b0fcf548787cfec632
Iraq’s Salahuddin province in mourning after an attack blamed on ISIL fighters killed 10 people, including civilians….
Pakistan’s minister for human rights has accused Emmanuel Macron of treating his country’s Muslim population like Jews in Nazi Germany, after the French president called for new measures to crack down…
Trump has faced probes involving his campaign, his business, and his own behavior since he took office. He loses legal immunity when Biden becomes president….
At least seven inmates have died this month at a federal prison medical center in Missouri, including a man who wrote 17 letters requesting an early release….
Europe briefly enjoyed sinking infection rates that are now surging again as WHO’s David Nabarro warns of a third wave….