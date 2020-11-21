https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/get-go-get-warrant-business-owners-buffalo-new-york-stand-cuomos-covid-orders-kick-sheriff-health-inspector-video/

Business owners in Buffalo, New York fed up with Cuomo’s authoritarian Covid lockdown orders asserted their Constitutional rights and kicked out sheriffs and “health inspectors” on Friday night.

50 business owners gathered inside of a shuttered gym in Buffalo, New York Friday night when two sheriffs and a so-called ‘health inspector’ showed up to harass the group in response to an “anonymous tip.”

The business owners shouted down and kicked out the health inspector and the told the sheriffs to come back with a warrant.

The Buffalo News reported:

A gathering of about 50 business owners and their supporters inside an Orchard Park gym shut down by Covid-19 restrictions turned into a confrontation with Erie County authorities Friday night. The owner of the gym, Athletes Unleashed on California Road, described the gathering as a protest of the state’s “orange zone” regulations that have closed gyms, salons and other businesses deemed nonessential. No one was cited and no arrests were made, according to two people who attended, but video of the incident shows an Erie County health inspector accompanied by three sheriff’s deputies arriving about 20 minutes after the gathering began.

“You’re on private property. You need to leave!” one of the business owners shouted to the health inspector.

“This is private party! It’s private property! Go get a warrant! You’re not wanted here!”

The obese sheriff began lecturing one of the business owners on mask wearing to which the business owner replied, “Don’t worry about my health! My health isn’t your concern!”

The business owners shouted down the trespassers, “Get out! Get out! Get out! – We will not comply! We will not comply!”

The brave business owners followed the sheriffs and health inspectors into the parking lot and told them to get off their property, “They’re Nazis!” one yelled. “Take your Commie sh*t elsewhere!” another one shouted.

