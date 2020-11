https://www.oann.com/france-reports-17881-new-confirmed-covid-19-cases-in-24-hours/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=france-reports-17881-new-confirmed-covid-19-cases-in-24-hours

November 21, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in France rose by 17,881 on Saturday, lower than the 22,882 reported on Friday.

The health ministry also reported 276 new deaths from the virus in hospitals over 24 hours, against 386 on Friday.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

