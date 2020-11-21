https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/georgia-first-state-going-blow-mr-kemp-secretary-state-need-go-sidney-powell-releases-kraken-video/
SIDNEY POWELL FOLKS!
I don’t know about y’all, but I believe I was BORN for this moment!
Advertisement – story continues below
Sidney Powell dropped a MOAB tonight on Newsmax tonight!
Sidney Powell: “Georgia is the first state I’m going to blow up. And Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State need to go with it because they’re in on this Dominion scam with their last minute purchase!”
TRENDING: AWFUL. Tucker Carlson Doubles Down, Hits Sidney Powell and Says No Evidence of Switching Votes — HERE ARE 11 TIMES THEY GOT CAUGHT SWITCHING VOTES (Video)
— Captain Common Cents🇺🇲 (@CptCommonCents) November 22, 2020