President Trump’s Lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke about the alleged corruption of Dominion Voting Systems Thursday, including within the leadership of the company. And he singled out one of Dominion’s Directors, Eric Coomer.

“Oh and by the way this Coomer character, who is close to Antifa, took off all his social media,” said Giuliani. “But we kept it. We’ve got it. The man is a vicious, vicious man, he wrote horrible things about the President, he is completely biased, he’s completely warped, and, he specifically says that they’re going to fix this election.”

According to a web archive recorded on Nov. 9, Eric Coomer is the Director of Product Strategy and Security for Dominion Voting Systems.

He also owns multiple patents for Dominion’s software and systems.

After allegations against Dominion came out, the company deleted information about its leadership from its website.

