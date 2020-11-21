https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/go-get-a-warrant-business-owners-in-buffalo-win-a-standoff-with-state-health-inspector-video/

This video is pretty self-explanatory. Apparently, “health inspectors” showed up at a business in Buffalo, New York to have a look around, but they didn’t get past the business owner, who told them to go get a warrant if they wanted to search private property. This is a nice turnaround from stories like the one where they arrested a Texas salon owner for defying a temporary restraining order to close up shop and sentenced her to seven days in jail.

