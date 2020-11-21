https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/go-get-a-warrant-business-owners-in-buffalo-win-a-standoff-with-state-health-inspector-video/

This video is pretty self-explanatory. Apparently, “health inspectors” showed up at a business in Buffalo, New York to have a look around, but they didn’t get past the business owner, who told them to go get a warrant if they wanted to search private property. This is a nice turnaround from stories like the one where they arrested a Texas salon owner for defying a temporary restraining order to close up shop and sentenced her to seven days in jail.

Business owners in Buffalo, NY demand “health inspector” leave private property. “Go get a warrant.” People have had enough of the #COVID19 tyranny curbing their life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. pic.twitter.com/7lo6YKKVrU — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 21, 2020

this is a beautiful thing right here! — … (@basedcowboy1776) November 21, 2020

Heroes — Steve (@StevieDeanH) November 21, 2020

We need more people to resist tyranny. 👍🏻 — Craig (@flatearth_1967) November 21, 2020

Yessss!!! This is what every business should do. I am a big supporter of LE, but they are being used by these politicians. They need to take a stand against this tyranny. — honeybadger 🇺🇸💙 (@night007hawk) November 21, 2020

This is awesome!! We all need to push back on all these stupid mandates! Take back our rights!! — Todd Renning (@RenningTodd) November 21, 2020

What business is this so I can go buy something from them?#buffalove — Matt Vizzi (@mattvizzi8801) November 21, 2020

This is what I needed to see today, the solidarity amongst this group is amazing!! — J (@JTRXRP) November 21, 2020

I can’t love this enough. — Everything Is Stupid (@laura_Co_9) November 21, 2020

Any business that somebody depends for their livelihood is essential business. — Bangchow🗽🇺🇸 (@bang_frkn_chow) November 21, 2020

This is insane. People have had enough. There are no laws, no checks and balances, no real way to push back against this stuff. Im afraid that As long as that’s the case this will only continue to escalate. — Garrhet Sampson (@garrhetsampson) November 21, 2020

Good for these people. There needs to be more of this push back against this nonsense. — Rich Layton (@PSUrich187) November 21, 2020

For the last 6 months I have been waiting for Americans to stand up emphatically and say “enough”! When tens of thousands of rioters can assault people across the US w/no consequences yet I can’t eat a dinner with friends and family in my home without an arrest something is off. — Jonathan David (@Jonatha69023287) November 21, 2020

Business owners all over the world are feeling this exact same frustration, This fraud needs to end. — Ken Hatfield (@Bubba321B) November 21, 2020

Except most act like cowards and embolden the tyrants. I shop almost exclusively where they don’t capitulate. — Kirkland Brand Jeans Dad (@McdunkinSmash) November 21, 2020

Finally some folks with balls in an age of cowardice. — Kirkland Brand Jeans Dad (@McdunkinSmash) November 21, 2020

This is GOOD. Use the law. It’s the only thing working in this mess. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) November 21, 2020

This is insane. I sympathize with law enforcement, but it’s time for them to take a stand. You’re either with the bureaucrats or with the rest of us. Things like this are going to continue to happen. It’s good to see that Americans are finally willing to stand up. — CTW (@ctwilliamsiii) November 21, 2020

what “law” are they breaking? — Dunkleosteus (@Buckeye19792) November 21, 2020

This is a thing of beauty! They were absolutely correct… there is no law. Governors do not and never have made laws. The legislature does. No legislature has made any laws. I love these business owners! — #AlwaysAWarrior (@MissEJournalist) November 21, 2020

COVID-19 aside, Tyrannical politicians and appointed bureaucrats,cannot arbitrarily decide to put private sector citizens out of business. I predict America will see a great deal more of this, citizens will not just blindly obey draconian decrees that are to their own detriment. — Sean M Morrison 🇺🇸 (@SeanMMorrison) November 21, 2020

MORE OF THIS, EVERYWHERE, NOW — President-Elect Kraken (@DanzigFool) November 21, 2020

“Go have compassion in the parking lot”

BASED — BasedZoomer (@ZoomerBased) November 21, 2020

