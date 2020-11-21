https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/21/guess-whats-still-acceptable-in-nyc-as-schools-are-closed-and-everybodys-getting-lectured-about-thanksgiving/

In many states around the country, governors and other politicians are lecturing and threatening Americans about hosting too many people for Thanksgiving, all while restaurants and other businesses have been closed.

But, as Guy Benson highlighted, there’s always a second set of rules:

“Rules for thee but not for me” comes to mind here:

But don’t you dare have over a few people for Thanksgiving!

It’s almost like they knew they got caught being hypocrites.

We see many examples of that every single day.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...