http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AZF3hhRLKsg/

Left-wing Hollywood stars are celebrating Donald Trump Jr.’s reported COVID-19 diagnosis, calling it a “pleasant surprise” and wishing that the coronavirus gets well soon.

Celebrities including Bette Midler, Jimmy Kimmel, Ron Perlman, and George Takei piled on with insults and snark after news broke late Friday that President Donald Trump’s eldest son tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson reportedly said that Donald Trump, Jr. has no symptoms but is isolating and following relevant medical guidelines.

He is the latest member of the first family to test positive for the Chinese virus. The president, first lady Melania, and their son Baron earlier tested positive but have all since recovered.

The news about Donald Trump, Jr. prompted jubilation among elite celebrities who rushed to mock the first son on social media.

ABC’s late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who recently interviewed former President Barack Obama, quipped that “I guess his father finally hugged him.”

Actor Michael Rapaport called the news “a pleasant surprise.”

Bette Midler tweeted “Thugs and players, baby,” while comedian Randy Rainbow posted, “Get well soon, Covid-19.”

Grammy Award-winning singer Diane Warren and actress Kristen Johnson also expressed sympathy for the coronavirus.

Some celebrities including George Takei and Ron Perlman made references to cocaine in their insults.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia tweeted and then deleted “Don junior tests negative for having a soul.”

twitter.com/birbigs

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles used the news to accuse President Trump of failing to prevent the virus from spreading.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi blamed Donald Trump, Jr. for not taking the coronavirus seriously.

Screenwriter and playwright Paul Rudnick mocked Donald Trump, Jr., in a series of quips involving drug dealer, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...