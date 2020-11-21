http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AZF3hhRLKsg/

Left-wing Hollywood stars are celebrating Donald Trump Jr.’s reported COVID-19 diagnosis, calling it a “pleasant surprise” and wishing that the coronavirus gets well soon.

Celebrities including Bette Midler, Jimmy Kimmel, Ron Perlman, and George Takei piled on with insults and snark after news broke late Friday that President Donald Trump’s eldest son tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson reportedly said that Donald Trump, Jr. has no symptoms but is isolating and following relevant medical guidelines.

He is the latest member of the first family to test positive for the Chinese virus. The president, first lady Melania, and their son Baron earlier tested positive but have all since recovered.

The news about Donald Trump, Jr. prompted jubilation among elite celebrities who rushed to mock the first son on social media.

ABC’s late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who recently interviewed former President Barack Obama, quipped that “I guess his father finally hugged him.”

I guess his father finally hugged him…. https://t.co/Md5O333c2H — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 20, 2020

Actor Michael Rapaport called the news “a pleasant surprise.”

Daddy’s Little Accident has Corona!!!#DonaldTrumpJr you filthy infectious Pig!!!!

Damn!

The Best is yet to come!. Wow what a pleasant surprise on a Friday.#DisruptiveBehavior #PigDick The @iamrapaport is here:https://t.co/Q8XeE6KyIf pic.twitter.com/vC8s62yreN — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 21, 2020

Bette Midler tweeted “Thugs and players, baby,” while comedian Randy Rainbow posted, “Get well soon, Covid-19.”

Grammy Award-winning singer Diane Warren and actress Kristen Johnson also expressed sympathy for the coronavirus.

Covid tested positive for Donald Trump Jr😜 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 20, 2020

Some celebrities including George Takei and Ron Perlman made references to cocaine in their insults.

I guess coke doesn’t stop Covid, Junior. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 20, 2020

Welp I guess we’re about to find out if cocaine cures COVID. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 21, 2020

I hear @DonaldJTrumpJr tested positive for the coronavirus. I hear he’s self isolating and doing lines of cocaine.#KidVicious😁 pic.twitter.com/oBoXRy4PHu — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) November 20, 2020

Comedian Mike Birbiglia tweeted and then deleted “Don junior tests negative for having a soul.”

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles used the news to accuse President Trump of failing to prevent the virus from spreading.

Imagine how you would feel if you, your wife, two of your children and many of your closest friends and associates were infected by the virus that you might’ve been able to prevent if you were more careful and then know that trump feels none of that. — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) November 21, 2020

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi blamed Donald Trump, Jr. for not taking the coronavirus seriously.

“Give me a break…I kept hearing about new infections, but…’Why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh! because the number is almost nothing.'” – Donald Trump Jr. on Oct 30th He now has COVID. Yesterday 1,962 Americans died of COVID. Over 253,000 Americans have died so far. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 20, 2020

Screenwriter and playwright Paul Rudnick mocked Donald Trump, Jr., in a series of quips involving drug dealer, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Don Jr has tested positive. His contacts include:

– 12 drug dealers who want their money

– The newest parts of Kimberly Guilfoyle

– A Stop sign he punched and tried to pay for sex

– Lindsey Graham, from a piggyback ride

– Mitch McConnell’s neck, used as a cardigan pic.twitter.com/uvDGGoDgJw — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 20, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

