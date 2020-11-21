https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/hot-take-art-critic-says-republicanism-needs-to-isolated-and-snuffed-out-in-the-same-way-as-the-coronavirus/

New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz has us blocked, which is a shame, because hot takes like this one are begging to be shared to as wide an audience as possible, and we’re here to make that happen.

While magazines grace their covers with “A Time to Heal” and Joe Biden tweets out inanities about unity, his voters keep rambling on about things like reprogramming and truth and reconciliation camps and lists. Maybe the way to heal our political divide is to simply snuff out Republicanism, which is a social problem that can be treated like the coronavirus.

Then what about the Republicans who don’t agree to have their political beliefs isolated and snuffed out? What to do about those with a free will?

Guys, guys …

Obviously — the tweet sounds so much less fascist now.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...