https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/hot-take-art-critic-says-republicanism-needs-to-isolated-and-snuffed-out-in-the-same-way-as-the-coronavirus/

New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz has us blocked, which is a shame, because hot takes like this one are begging to be shared to as wide an audience as possible, and we’re here to make that happen.

While magazines grace their covers with “A Time to Heal” and Joe Biden tweets out inanities about unity, his voters keep rambling on about things like reprogramming and truth and reconciliation camps and lists. Maybe the way to heal our political divide is to simply snuff out Republicanism, which is a social problem that can be treated like the coronavirus.

Republicanism is no longer a political problem; Republicanism is a social problem. It must be treated in the same way coronavirus is treated: it has to be isolated and snuffed-out by repressing it in about 70% of the general population. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) November 21, 2020

Dear Jerry, Are you sure about this one? Sounds a bit gulag-y … xx T — Tess Ashpool (@tess_ashpool) November 21, 2020

The “ism” not the people, Tess. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) November 21, 2020

Then what about the Republicans who don’t agree to have their political beliefs isolated and snuffed out? What to do about those with a free will?

That’s the sort of talk that people use when they have a large army at their backs…..Do you Jerry? — FenBeagle (@Fenbeagle) November 21, 2020

Thank you for demonstrating why we need gun rights — 🏡Maps & Info UK (@propertymapsuk) November 21, 2020

Art critic from New York plays the tough guy. Hilarious. — Michael Ely (@boywearingvan) November 21, 2020

Jerry, you couldn’t snuff out a cigarette. — Leonard D. Franklin (@DrLeoF) November 21, 2020

Great idea. Do you think we should put all these people in like a central location where they can go through a training or something? — Stella Maris 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@marystarsea) November 21, 2020

Not to worry, work will make us free. — Heywood Floyd (@HeywoodFloyd10) November 21, 2020

Dude, just admit you want firing squads and be done with it. — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) November 21, 2020

Is that a direct threat or figurative language? Snuff out has some wide ranging connotations. — Reid Beggs (@firetruckduck) November 21, 2020

What country are we in? — The Governor (@AlMacLeod66) November 21, 2020

Facist rant — Sheri Horton (@sherichorton) November 21, 2020

If it needs to be repressed in 70% of the population, and given Trump’s very high approval rating among Republicans, it would seem he did in fact win the election. — L1001Li (@L1001Li) November 21, 2020

Wow…. I guess the “ism” isn’t people..but it never is…until the education camps open — ⚓️ Pax Britannica V2 (@Victorian__Dad) November 21, 2020

The “ism” IS the people, Jerry. — Allen Forrester (@forrester_allen) November 21, 2020

This is a fascist point of view. — Facebook CEO-Elect (@PostTweetism) November 21, 2020

“Jerry Saltz is no longer a political problem; Jerry Saltz is a social problem. He must be treated in the same way coronavirus is treated: it has to be isolated and snuffed-out.” Just replaced Republicanism with Jerry Saltz. Does it look the same or different? Same, right? — (っ◔◡◔)っ Jason (@JasonTLouis) November 21, 2020

And yet the left keeps calling the right Nazis and fascists, lol. — RealSoccerFC (@MaureenONeill_) November 21, 2020

The “ism” you’d use to do this is fascism. — Individual rights (@Jsta912) November 21, 2020

It’s always the most cowardly, pathetic men that talk tough like that. Bring it on Jerry. You wouldn’t last two minutes in the real world. — Dade (@Hysteria87) November 21, 2020

You gonna kill some people, Jerry? Sounds like you are. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) November 21, 2020

“Destroy whoever doesn’t think exactly like me,” said the guy just looking out for what’s best for America. — Gozer the Gozerian (@G_Gozerian1) November 21, 2020

Sounds like you’ve come up with a solution… almost like a final one. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) November 21, 2020

Some may call ‘snuffed-out’ a dog whistle, but it’s cool when lefties do it. — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) November 21, 2020

“Those who think different from us must be repressed” sounds like a healthy ideology for a free society. — Kevin (@Kevin230346) November 21, 2020

Talk about hate speech. Maybe you could round us all up and send us to some sort of camp or something? So much for unity, eh Jerry? — Kelly Stephen 🇺🇸 (@kgstephen) November 21, 2020

Scratch a liberal, find a totalitarian. So very predictable. — Ben Boychuk (@benboychuk) November 21, 2020

You didn’t just threaten tens of millions of people, did ya’ Jer? — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 21, 2020

No, hundreds. — Christopher Smith (@chrylis) November 21, 2020

It’s probably not a good idea to threaten the people who own most of the guns in the country — Kevin Boyd (@TheKevinBoyd) November 21, 2020

The face of mental illness in 2020. pic.twitter.com/FbFmZAu9kz — TalkToTheFoot (@TalkToTheFoot) November 21, 2020

“Republicanism needs to be snuffed-out” Nothing chilling at all about that sentiment coming from a best-selling Pulitzer Prize winner. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 21, 2020

You’re not going to fare well in the civil war you’re pushing. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 21, 2020

You’re projecting your mental illness & brainwash onto the part of the country that is pro-family, pro-God, pro-America & pro-humanity. Seek help. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 21, 2020

I’m sure you’ll be leading from behind, in the safety of a Starbucks — Mike, the Gen X Jooooooooo Lawyer (@mhenrylaw1) November 21, 2020

Bring it, Jerry. Bring all your brown shirt friends. The more the merrier! — F. Warren Zevon/@FWarrenFitzgerald on Parler (@FWarrenZevon) November 21, 2020

This is the most un-American tweet I think I’ve ever seen. Maybe it’s a joke or an exaggeration to prove a point? Please tell me this isn’t really what it appears to be … — Josh Dolin (@jDaz) November 21, 2020

Another thing. It’s people like you who push people like me, conservative but willing to make compromise if possible, move further away from that position. You will push too hard and the consequences could be messy. You and your fellow travelers are approaching that point. — _TheDigitalMan_ (@_TheDigitalMan_) November 21, 2020

Here for the ratio and also to remind you: ideas come with people, Jerry. They don’t just exist all by themselves. — Ed Matus (@ed_matus) November 21, 2020

FA&FO — Chris Manzi (@ChrisManzi83) November 21, 2020

Comments like this make me so happy I left the Democratic Party a few years ago. This is unhinged and bigoted. — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) November 21, 2020

Off to the re-education camps, Republicans. Nice ratio BTW — Whittaker Chambers’ Pumpkin (@peakeman) November 21, 2020

If Twitter applied rules fairly, you would be banned from Twitter for this eliminationist rhetoric — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) November 21, 2020

Yup this is how it starts folks. Btw it sounds like people to me. — miolo 🇺🇸 (@archt67) November 21, 2020

Sentiments like this are why many people support Republicans in the first place, to oppose these totalitarian tendencies. — Tom (@TomSuttles12) November 21, 2020

I see. And how will you go about snuffing out this particular “ism?” Are you planning to eradicate an ideology through terror, forced re-education, a withdrawal of civil liberties, or all of the above? 🤨 — Tsarina Annette the Mediocre (@NettieMarieJ) November 21, 2020

Lest you think you’re enlightened and not just smug… pic.twitter.com/jJbmfssc9M — Jonathan Grella (@JonathanGrella) November 21, 2020

Jerry, seriously, try me. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 21, 2020

My 82 yr old mother would throat punch you, and skull drag you across the centipede for fertilizer. — ConradTCaterpillar (@SigrestTodd) November 21, 2020

Relax there, “art critic”. — Dan (@danwvette) November 22, 2020

This tweet is still up? How is this ok? — Steve Prescott (@Steveprescott19) November 22, 2020

Well, bless your heart, Jerry. It is to be hoped you and your ilk will continue telling us exactly who you are, because we’re listening. It gives me great pleasure to see you receive such a well deserved ratio. Snuff it, Jer. — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) November 22, 2020

Come to my property in rural country West Texas where I have to 2.55 acres of land and we’ll discuss it ….and I have many shovels btw…. and I think 72 million other people would have my back on this statement — VICTORIA WHITE (@VICTORI90454520) November 22, 2020

Your mouth is writing checks your body could never hope to cash. — President Elect Dino Drift 🦖🛡️ (@DinoDrift) November 22, 2020

I’m going to guess by looking at your profile picture that you won’t be taking on the task of using force to get this done. — Shawn Foxall 🇺🇸 (@ShawnFoxall) November 22, 2020

Guys, guys …

The “ism” not the people, obviously. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) November 21, 2020

Obviously — the tweet sounds so much less fascist now.

OOF! Blue-check toolbag learns the HARD WAY why you don’t threaten 75 million Trump supporters with ‘deprogramming’ https://t.co/E7XAlvgcbq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 19, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

