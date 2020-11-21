https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/how-to-explain-latino-support-for-trump-abc-news-reports-misleading-memes-went-viral-in-latino-communities/

We’re more than two weeks past the 2020 election, in which President Trump made gains among minorities and in Latino communities. That Latino support helped pull him across the finish line in Florida, and ABC News is still trying to puzzle it out. As it turns out, misleading memes and videos went viral in Latino communities, and they all convinced voters to vote for Trump.

“Advocacy groups have voiced concerns over the ‘alarming’ amount of misinformation targeted to Latino communities.” So is this going to be one of those stories where they interview one person from one Democrat organization about their “concerns”?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...