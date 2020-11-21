https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/how-to-explain-latino-support-for-trump-abc-news-reports-misleading-memes-went-viral-in-latino-communities/

We’re more than two weeks past the 2020 election, in which President Trump made gains among minorities and in Latino communities. That Latino support helped pull him across the finish line in Florida, and ABC News is still trying to puzzle it out. As it turns out, misleading memes and videos went viral in Latino communities, and they all convinced voters to vote for Trump.

Misleading memes and videos went viral in some Latino communities. https://t.co/SBgbnHa0Dt — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2020

“Advocacy groups have voiced concerns over the ‘alarming’ amount of misinformation targeted to Latino communities.” So is this going to be one of those stories where they interview one person from one Democrat organization about their “concerns”?

Here is what @ABC is trying to tell you: Latinos are too stupid to know what they are voting for. https://t.co/g19SOQcBqk — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 22, 2020

ABC thinks Latinos are stupid….. — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) November 22, 2020

Hahaha gotta make excuses on why Latinos would vote R… ya hate to see it — phenom (@OutOfMiddleClas) November 21, 2020

At least they stopped using “Latinx” — Just The Facts, Man (@JustAFactsMan) November 22, 2020

If minorities don’t vote how we want them to then they must have been victims of propaganda.. Absolutely zero self-critical capacity on the left. — SockbatReplica (@SockbatReplica) November 21, 2020

Thanks Disney Corp — Gulagbot5000 (@OCD09170396) November 22, 2020

You really need to step up your censorship game ABC “news.” I know you can do it — Mark Robbins (@markrobbinsB) November 22, 2020

aka “whatever made the Latino community not vote in our interest, will just be considered as misinformation. Because true facts could’ve led you to vote for Biden” — 2k20 Blk Individual (@D_ndamagi) November 22, 2020

This is gross. I’ve never seen an industry dig it’s own grave as enthusiastically as corporate media. Pro tip: if your worldview depends on the assertion that people are gullible, at least don’t call them that to their face. — Holly Martins (@likesoy) November 22, 2020

“journalists” advocating for more censorship hoping that they can control the narrative? pic.twitter.com/JfkVxyMT5s — HelloStupidGirl (@hellostupidgirl) November 22, 2020

Anything that doesn’t conform to the establishment narrative and official explanations is labeled misinformation. — BushidoBlade (@BushidoBlade61) November 21, 2020

So are you implying that Latinos are easily fooled by memes and trickery? Feels racist — RIGHT WING VEGAN PODCAST (@VeganWing) November 21, 2020

I wondered how the corporate media would explain away places like Miami-Dade. The corporate media has decided Stalinism is great and Latino voters are gullible. — Brad (@EastAug) November 22, 2020

So, is @ABC intending to be racist by saying that those in the Latino community cannot research news, and that they rely on memes and other videos as forms of truth? Are they trying and say that the Latino community is stupid or something? What’s the point of this, really? — WhatisTruth (@whatistruthUSA) November 21, 2020

So… “these people as a group are too dumb to make their own decisions. They must do as we tell them. It’s for their own good.” #Racist much? — President-Elect Boy Oh Boy (@BueyOBuey) November 22, 2020

This tweet is very racist. — VOTE PERDUE & LOEFFLER!!!! (@BluishCheckMark) November 21, 2020

Basically trying to say Latinos aren’t smart. Wow — Uli Kunkel (@UliKunkel2) November 22, 2020

So basically what ABC is saying is Latinos are too stupid to know the difference. — Lighten up, Everyone. (@Money_Moose) November 22, 2020

Heaven forbid Latinos think differently. — eplatina8 (@eplatina8) November 22, 2020

Soft bigotry of low expectations Typical liberal savior complex — Vic (@V_MLCA) November 21, 2020

“Tonight, we have discovered Latinos are too dumb to decide for themselves what information they should use to form an intelligent opinion. More at 11….” — Balki Bartakamous (@BBartakamous) November 22, 2020

ABC still pushing the “some minorities didn’t vote like they were supposed to” agenda. – Dems exploit minorities, and are outraged & shocked when they don’t comply. They shame & vilify those who don’t comply. — William Remo (@WilliamRemo24) November 22, 2020

Is this your excuse for so many Latinos voting for @realDonaldTrump ? Truth is the Latino culture is very conservative and very Christian. You’re the problem #bethesolution — eric johnson (@ericjoh74577253) November 21, 2020

Because they’re stupid? Because they’re gullible? When did you become so racist that you call out a specific racial group as being more likely to believe supposed “misleading” memes and videos? Did blacks fall for them as well, or are they superior? What about Asians? — JCW (@JCWTX) November 22, 2020

Latinos can think for themselves — Slick McAlister (@SlickMcallister) November 21, 2020

How absolutely insulting to Latino communities.. — StayTheCourse🎃 (@StayTheCourse7) November 22, 2020

Hey Latino community- ABC News says that you are too stupid to know if you are being ‘misled’. Is it true? — President-Elect K.Valis-Watson (@ValisWatson) November 21, 2020

He F faces – Latino here – we aren’t morons. We just don’t like the Socialist scum you push for us to vote for — 454678AA (@454678AA) November 22, 2020

This is condescending and insulting to Latinos. You did this to Black people, now Latinos, what next? Rhetorical question, because I don’t care. This is why you are not trusted or relevant. Bye, Felicia. — 888 (@annewithbrain) November 22, 2020

Journalism is dead. Latinos are not stupid. Liberals are incredibly idiotic. Your tweet says it all you are stupid and so are your followers. — SuATX MAGA CHUMP ❤🤍💙🦋 (@sueatx) November 21, 2020

A misleading news network, accusing others of misleading memes and videos? ABC News is a blight on America. — ONEofMANY ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HouseOfJames2) November 22, 2020

Misinformation targeted the entire country from most news outlets. 🙄 — Sean Filly (@SeanSillyFilly) November 21, 2020

