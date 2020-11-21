https://bigleaguepolitics.com/hungarian-pm-orban-george-soros-is-one-of-the-most-corrupt-people-in-the-world/

The globalist technocrats keep talking about how society will never go back to freedom due to the COVID-19 scamdemic.

We are beginning to see what the “new normal” looks like, and it looks like new-age breadlines with thousands of desperate Texans lining up in their vehicles to get their handouts.

CBS DFW showed the sorry scene of thousands of families showing up in Dallas for the “largest mobile food distribution ever” over the weekend:

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Big League Politics has reported on how the globalist elite plan to use media-generated fear about COVID-19 to transform society permanently into a Big Brother hellscape:

The late plutocrat and engineer of globalism David Rockefeller once said at a United Nations dinner: “All we need is the right crisis and the people will accept the New World Order.” With COVID-19, it seems that the right crisis has finally arrived to usher in the new era of globalism. The mass media is already priming the public for the new permanent changes to society that are all but inevitable at this point. BBC News has laid out their grand vision of the Orwellian “new normal” of what the central planners and technocrats intend society to look like by 2022. “It’s 2022 and you’ve just arrived at the travel destination of your dreams. As you get off the plane, a robot greets you with a red laser beam that remotely takes your temperature. You’re still half asleep after a long transoceanic flight, so your brain barely registers the robot’s complacent beep. You had just passed similar checks when boarding the plane hours ago so you have nothing to worry about and can just stroll to the next health checkpoint,” BBC reporter Lina Zeldovich wrote. Zeldovich lays out the reality of endless health checks, breathalyzers with microchips in them, and microscopic ink tattoos to track vaccine compliance. All of this would be required in airports to travel, at first, and then be rolled out as mandatory to participate in normal functions of society. She notes that the mark-of-the-beast vaccine tracking tattoo has already been tested on animals and corpses, thanks to the generous support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “The macro-needles don’t leave scars and are less invasive than the regular needles – it’s like putting on a Band-Aid,” said researcher Ana Jaklenec of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “It can even be done with a modified phone.”

Technocratic socialism is on the way unless the American people revolt, as Dr. Scott Atlas has suggested, and do so soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

