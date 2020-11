https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/ilhan-omar-calls-cancellation-rent-mortgage-payments/

(NEON NETTLE) – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has called for the cancellation of debts, including rent and mortgage payments, across America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Omar tweeted Thursday: “Evicting millions of people during a pandemic would be a moral outrage. … Cancel rent and mortgage payments now.”

The Democratic congresswoman linked to a CNN article warning of a potential “huge wave of evictions” in January.

