Illegal alien crossings into the United States are surging and seizures of illegal drugs are also rising. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Gordon says that one reason for the surge is worsening economic conditions south of the border. But he also said that anticipation of more relaxed border policies under a Biden administration may be driving some of the surges.

Border patrol agents and the CBP say that there were 69,000 unauthorized border crossers in October, up from about 58,000 in September. Heroin seizures were up a worrying 132 percent compared to September while cocaine seizures rose 58 percent.

Washington Times:

Most of those are able to be immediately pushed back across the southwest border thanks to an emergency public health order from the Centers for Disease Control during the pandemic. That’s allowed CBP to make some 300,000 expulsions over the last eight months, which Mr. Morgan said has likely saved the country from many more coronavirus cases.

The real number of illegals coming over the border is probably much higher, as is the volume of illegal drugs. Authorities believe they only capture a fraction of the true numbers.

October’s surge included more than 4,500 parents and children traveling as families, and more than 4,600 children traveling without parents — dubbed Unaccompanied Alien Children or UAC — who were caught by Border Patrol agents as they tried to sneak in. The UAC number is the highest since summer 2019, when the Central American migrant surge was still going on, and the rise is a caution of worse to come. November appears to be continuing the grim pace.

Will a President Biden put pressure on Mexico like Donald Trump did to halt the “migrant caravans” that are almost certain to start up again? If he doesn’t, there is going to be a humanitarian catastrophe at our southern border. And Mexico won’t be in good shape either.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden has said he would halt deportations and suspend many of the border policies that helped end last year’s migrant surge. “Make no mistake, that is going to sound the alarm that our borders are open,” Mr. Morgan said. “You will see a crisis that makes last year’s crisis look like child’s play. And you can take that to the bank.”

Biden would be under enormous pressure from the radical Left to welcome anyone who shows up at the border. He’s already announced he’s going to raise the refugee quota to 125,000 — a drop in the bucket from the way Morgan and some immigration experts are talking.

In the name of “compassion” and adhering to our “values,” Biden will throw open our borders and roll out the welcome mat. Of course, that will only encourage more “refugees” to show up and demand entry. In the end, he’ll be forced to close the border to refugees and illegals. But not before hundreds of thousands are admitted.

