(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Last week, Iowa State University backed down from its plan to investigate and possibly punish the College Republicans chapter for a tweet that encouraged gun purchasing in anticipation of Joe Biden’s election and possible gun control measures.

“Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us,” the College Republicans tweeted on November 7. Ryan Hurley, Iowa State College Republican president told The College Fix that the tweet did not intend to promote violence.

Now, university officials have written a response to an “open letter” that called for disciplinary action against the conservative student group.

