(ZEROHEDGE) – Egypt’s military has confirmed on Friday that a “limited explosion” struck a vital natural gas pipeline in the northern part of the Sinai peninsula on Thursday.

This after on the same night the Islamic State announced via its Telegram channel that it sabotaged the gas pipeline, which transports natural gas between Egypt and Israel.

Egyptian security officials described that at least six masked militants planted explosives under the pipeline near the remote town of el-Arish, while Reuters cited witnesses who say it caused a major blast in the process.

