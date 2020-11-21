https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/21/it-all-makes-sense-now-babylon-bee-knows-real-motivation-behind-gov-gavin-newsoms-curfew-order/

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced what he called a “limited stay-at-home order” — aka “curfew” — that starts tonight and will stay in effect until at least December 21st:

Considering the show of hypocrisy Newsom was recently busted for, the Babylon Bee has applied a motive to the governor’s new stay-at-home order:

As always, so real it might not be fake.

It’s almost impossible to tell the difference anymore.

