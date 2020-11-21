https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/11/21/happened-biden-loses-temper-cbs-reporter-bo-erickson/

Joe Biden seems to have an anger management problem when it comes to answering questions asked by CBS News reporter Bo Erickson. Biden is not ready for his bubble that protects him from legitimate questions to be popped. Sleepy Joe has reaped the benefits of an extremely incurious press since he began running for president.

Reporter Bo Erickson covers Joe Biden for CBS News. A little more than a month ago, Erickson made headlines for an exchange he had with Biden on the campaign trail. As Joe Biden was walking to board a private jet in Michigan, two days after the New York Post broke the bombshell story of Hunter Biden’s emails, Erickson asked Biden about the story. Biden blasted him on a personal level. ‘Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?’ Biden’s response did not cover him in glory, to say the least.

‘I know you’d ask it,’ Biden replied heatedly, wearing two masks. ‘I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask’

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

It was a perfectly legitimate question to ask a man running for president. It was a necessary question, too, because it is important for Americans to know about the (alleged) corruption surrounding the Biden family and stories of how they sell access to Status Quo Joe for their own financial gain. Allegedly. Democrats have gaslit the American people for more than four years with accusations about the business dealings of the Trump family while remaining quiet about financial dealings from members of their own side of the aisle, including Biden who is a 47-year alum of The Swamp. Biden lost his temper and at that time, none of his fellow traveling reporters covering the Biden campaign bothered to speak up for Erickson. Two fellow CBS reporters tweeted out their support but that was about the extent of Erickson’s support. The others were too busy trying to help Biden get elected, after all.

This time, however, Erickson is finding more support for doing his job. Biden and Kamala Harris met with Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Friday in Delaware to talk about the transition. When the press corps was asked to leave, Erickson asked Biden an important question on the way out of the room.

‘Mr Biden, the COVID task force said it’s safe for children to be back in class,’ Erickson is heard saying as the other reporters are ushered out of the room. Erickson then asks if Biden will encourage teachers unions to cooperate in returning students to classrooms.

Joe Biden decided to once again personally attack Erickson instead of answering the question. ‘Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?’ Biden says in response.

You see the problem here. Joe Biden is not accustomed to answering real questions. Instead of holding Biden accountable for anything, the press is content to ask him about his favorite ice cream flavor (so far I haven’t heard him say it is Kamala Pecan) in order to curry favor with the man. If the past is prologue, we are entering another time of prolonged naps from the press. Just like during the Obama-Biden administration, there will be little actual journalistic curiosity on display.

Here’s the thing. Erickson didn’t even really “shout” out that question, at least it doesn’t come off that way in the video clip. Biden was doing a hokey ‘In my Oval Office, mi casa, you casa’ to make a point that Pelosi and Schumer will be welcome in the White House during his administration, as the reporters were leaving. So, for butchering up that expression he should have been mocked. But instead of answering a question – heaven forbid – he refuses to do so by blaming the reporter for doing his job. Poor old Joe wouldn’t survive the aggressive and crude interrogations given to Trump and his administration over the last four years.

Joe Biden is beholden to the teacher unions. His wife Jill is their biggest advocate. During the campaign, Jill and Joe told teachers that they would have a teacher union member in the White House. So, there’s no way Joe was going to admit that it is the teacher unions that are holding back the re-opening of schools to the detriment of the students.

The reaction came quickly from those who realized Erickson was just doing his job, unlike other reporters who were present. Fellow CBS reporter Paula Reid noted as much as she showed support for her colleague. Why was Erickson the only reporter bothering to ask a question?

President-Elect Biden asks a good question – why is @BoKnowsNews the only one in the Biden pool tossing questions? Schools, vaccines, stimulus – so many important q’s for both @SpeakerPelosi & @JoeBiden. https://t.co/RfrS1FaNPJ — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) November 20, 2020

An ABC reporter also noted that Erickson didn’t “shout” the question.

Good for Bo, also the idea that this was a “shouted” question is hilarious https://t.co/gz9dgNPC0f — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 20, 2020

Because Bo is trying to do journalism and much of the rest of Biden’s press corps are stenographers https://t.co/iomdYo1Frr — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 20, 2020

Did you notice how San Fran Gran almost gives herself whiplash as she spins her head around to see which reporter dared to ask a question of Biden? Yeah. Good times.

