As we told you yesterday, the International Emmy Awards announced that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would receive an award for his leadership and “masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.” No, seriously:

Janice Dean continues to roll her eyes this morning:

The Fox News meteorologist, who lost her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York adult care facilities, joins the rest of us in disbelief:

That will no doubt go unmentioned during the award ceremony.

Dean also had a suggestion for the International Emmy Awards in light of who they’ll soon be honoring:

And could they please let Dean have the following role in the show?

Please consider it, Int’l Emmy Awards. (As if)

