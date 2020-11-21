https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-cos-site-wiped/

EB5 Visa Funds, a for-profit firm that sells American citizenship to wealthy foreigners, has pulled its website down following a National Pulse exclusive report linking Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff to the company.

Julissa Reynoso, who would serve the First Lady, is listed as a member of the advisory board at the Florida-based company where her previous positions of U.S. Ambassador to Uruguay and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central American, Caribbean and Cuban Affairs in the Obama administration are prominently displayed.

Reynoso, however, omits her visa work from her bio with her current employer, law firm Winston & Strawn.

When the site – eb5visafunds.com – is accessed, it now redirects to a page exclaiming “This site is down for maintenance. Please check back again soon”:

EB5 Visa Funds new site.

Prior to the National Pulse report, Reynoso was listed on the site, as archived images of the page reveal:

Reynoso’s page no longer appears.

The National Pulse has reached out for comment, and at the time of publishing, has not heard back.

