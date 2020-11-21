https://thepostmillennial.com/imma-shoot-them-journalist-arrested-over-threat-to-kill-republicans

A left-wing journalist and Black Lives Matter activist was arrested after she threatened to shoot several prominent Florida Republican politicians on Twitter.

Karen Elizabeth Jones, 55, of Lantana, Fla., was charged with three counts of intimidation through written threats to kill or do bodily harm. Jones threatened Gov. Ron DeSantis and senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott on Twitter. On Nov. 12, Jones tweeted: “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office booking information

Jones, a registered Democrat, was responding to a Washington Post reporter who had shared an article about proposed “anti-mob” legislation that would expand Florida’s stand-your-ground law.

When questioned by authorities, Jones admitted to writing the post but claimed it was a “joke,” according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is a freelance journalist who has contributed to several online publications. On Twitter, she had many friendly exchanges with Portland-based antifa writer, Robert Evans. They were both writers at Cracked. (In an email to The Post Millennial, Evans denies knowing Jones despite public conversations with her over several years.) Evans gained national prominence over the summer for his coverage of the Portland protests and riots despite espousing views in support of terrorism against police.

Jones appeared to share that in common with Evans.

On July 10, Jones posted on Facebook: “#ACAB. There, I said it, and I’ll say this, too: THERE ARE NO GOOD COPS.”

Jones’ Twitter account, now suspended, listed her pronouns and support for BLM and transgender issues. She lists herself as a short fiction editor at Scribd and a copy editor at The Modern Rogue on her LinkedIn page. Her Facebook is still active and filled with anti-police, anti-Trump and pro-BLM posts.

Karen Elizabeth Jones now-suspended Twitter account; Jones’ painted support for left-wing causes on a truck

She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Saturday. Her bond was set at $15,000, which was paid. Jones was released the following day after her arrest. Palm Beach County assistant public defender Alexandra Antonacci is representing her, court records cite.