A federal judge on Saturday dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania seeking to invalidate millions of votes, ruling that the state can move forward with certifying its election results.

U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann ruled that the campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” that were “unsupported by evidence.”

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more,” the judge wrote.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

Another one bites the dust. pic.twitter.com/a11MQOb4fG — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 21, 2020

Another judgement on behalf of the voters of Pennsylvania. These claims were meritless from the start and for an audience of one. The will of the people will prevail. These baseless lawsuits need to end. https://t.co/D4uJXdhUH2 — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 22, 2020

The Trump campaign filed the suit earlier this month, alleging irregularities in the voting process in counties across Pennsylvania.

Specifically, the campaign claimed that ballots were treated differently depending on whether they were mailed or cast in person. They asked to halt certification while the case played out.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBen Carson says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after being ‘extremely sick’ with COVID-19 Biden will receive @POTUS Twitter account on Jan. 20 even if Trump doesn’t concede, company says Trump to participate in virtual G-20 summit amid coronavirus surge MORE‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiCheney, top GOP lawmakers ask Trump campaign for proof of election fraud Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 Trump camp fundraises off Giuliani press conference MORE represented the campaign in the case this week in federal court, arguing that the commonwealth should not certify its results.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saturday’s ruling is a major blow to the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn election results, with President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenOutside groups flood Georgia with advertising buys ahead of runoffs Biden will receive @POTUS Twitter account on Jan. 20 even if Trump doesn’t concede, company says Trump to participate in virtual G-20 summit amid coronavirus surge MORE leading Trump by more than 81,000 votes in Pennsylvania.

The ruling comes two days after Giuliani joined other Trump campaign lawyers for a roughly 90-minute press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, where Giuliani made unsubstantiated claims about election fraud and described a widespread effort to deny the president reelection.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), a vocal GOP critic of Trump, dubbed the press conference a “train wreck” while Christopher Krebs, the top federal cybersecurity official who was fired by Trump last week, called the presser “the most dangerous 1hr 45 minute of television in America history.”

Several Republican lawmakers have come out and called for the Trump campaign to release evidence to back up its electoral claims in the wake of the press conference.

Pennsylvania has until Monday to certify its election results, and Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfThe Memo: Experts fear damage from Trump’s election pushback Casey says he isn’t thinking about Pennsylvania gubernatorial bid in 2022 Dueling demonstrations appear outside Pennsylvania ballot counting place MORE (D) will notify electors that they should show up to vote on Dec. 14.

