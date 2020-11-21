https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/just-obama-appointed-judge-dismisses-trump-campaign-lawsuit-seeking-block-pennsylvania-certifying-election-results/

US District Judge of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Matthew Brann, a Barack Obama appointee on Saturday dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

JUST IN >>> Federal judge DISMISSES Trump Campaign’s lawsuit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying election results. pic.twitter.com/cODZgYhvfO — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) November 21, 2020

The Trump campaign argued the equal protection clause, however the Obama judge shot back and said, “That some counties may have chosen to implement the guidance (or not), or to implement it differently, does not constitute an equal protection violation.”

The judge accused the Trump campaign of asking the Court to “disenfranchise almost 7 million voters.”

“This court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter.”

Judge Brann said Trump’s legal team “was not armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens.”

President Trump was up by nearly 700,000 votes on election night in Pennsylvania when the crooked Democrat officials suspended vote counting.

Within 48 hours following Election Day, the crooked Secretary of State admitted there were millions of ballots that needed to be counted.

GOP observers were blocked from watching ballot counters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani alleges 680,000+ ballots were counted for Joe Biden without GOP observers present.

Joe Biden leads in Pennsylvania by approximately 70,000 votes after elections officials continued to count ballots for more than 2 weeks after Election Day.

