Kenosha teen Kyle Rittenhouse was released from jail on Friday on a $2 million bond that was reportedly met with the help of “NYPD Blue” actor Ricky Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with killing two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in August.

Attorney Lin Wood, who’s representing the teen, posted a photo of his client alongside attorney John Pierce and Schroder on his Twitter account Friday night.

“FREE AT LAST!!!” Wood captioned the post, adding, “Thank you; All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty.”

In another tweet, Wood thanked Lindell for contributing to Rittenhouse’s bond, too.

“KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL,” he posted in all capital letters. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.”

“Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder,” Wood added, “& Mike Lindell” “for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy.”

The defense team set up a public fund months ago for Rittenhouse that reportedly brought in millions of dollars.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third and a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession.

In September, the defense team published an 11-minute documentary outlining their client’s actions as self-defense. The Daily Wire reported:

The video shows the teen being chased as the narrator notes that “directly in front of Rittenhouse, armed with bats and other weapons, a mob is forming a barricade.” Cutting to a clip of a news interview from Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinnis, who filmed the chase, the reporter says a gunshot nearby was either fired into the air or at Rittenhouse. That was when the teen turned and aimed his weapon at 36-year-old Joseph D. Rosenbaum, according to McGinnis, and fired off four shots. The video also frames the prosecution of Rittenhouse in political terms; the narrator states during the doc: “But it’s not Kyle Rittenhouse they’re after; their end game is to strip away the Constitutional right of all citizens to defend our communities, our personal property, our lives, and the lives of our loved ones.”

Pierce Bainbridge, the law firm defending Rittenhouse, said in statement published in August that the 17-year-old was cleaning up graffiti from rioters after having finished a shift as a lifeguard in Kenosha before the shooting. He later “received information about a call for help from a local” car dealership owner who allegedly needed protection for his properties, apparently “including two nearby mechanic’s shops,” from rioters and looters.

Rittenhouse and a friend armed themselves and went to help, the statement said, noting that their weapons were in Wisconsin and “never crossed state lines.”

The statement noted that Rittenhouse was on his way to a mechanic’s shop when multiple rioters accosted him, recognizing him as one of the people trying to protect the shops in the area.

The teen tried to flee as he was chased by the “mob,” and “[u]pon the sound of a gunshot behind him, Kyle turned and was immediately faced with an attacker lunging towards him and reaching for his rifle. He reacted instantaneously and justifiably with his weapon to protect himself, firing and striking the attacker,” the law firm said. “ … In fear for his life and concerned the crowd would either continue to shoot at him or even use his own weapon against him, Kyle had no choice but to fire multiple rounds towards his immediate attackers, striking two, including one armed attacker.”

