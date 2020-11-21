https://bigleaguepolitics.com/john-oliver-it-is-completely-insane-to-use-vulnerable-computer-systems-to-count-votes-trump-is-all-the-way-completely-right/

The Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) released the findings of a survey months before the election of the opinions of tech professionals, showing that a majority of them had deep concerns with electoral integrity heading into November’s election. The fake news media, of course, swept this crucial survey under the rug.

The professionals who were surveyed in September listed the rankings of their concerns as follows:

1. Misinformation/disinformation campaigns (73%)

2. Tampering with tabulation of voter results (64%)

3. Hacking or tampering with voter registration rolls

Hacking or tampering with voting machines (both 62%)

Retired Brigadier General and ISACA board director Greg Touhill was alarmed at the findings, hoping to throw cold water on the legitimate concerns of the tech professionals with regards to the voting process.

“The overwhelming majority of localities have sound election security procedures in place, but the public’s perception does not match the reality,” said Touhill.

“This means that governments, from the county level on up, need to clearly and robustly communicate about what they are doing to secure their election infrastructure. As the study indicates, the most real threat to the election—impacting all candidates from all parties—is misinformation and disinformation campaigns,” he added.

Tech professionals suggested the following remedies to allay election concerns:

1. Educating the electorate about misinformation (65%)

2. Using electronic voting machines with paper audit trails (64%)

3. Increased training for election and election security personnel (62%)

Unfortunately, none of those recommendations were ever put into place, and America had to deal with third-world nightmare on election day.

Even though the process has been rife with fraud and abnormalities, China-owned politicians and bureaucrats have championed the process anyway as they hope the dubious media-ordained outcome can be finalized as quickly as possible.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” the members of Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee said in a statement.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections,” they added.

Signatories on that statement include Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Assistant Director Bob Kolasky, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chair Benjamin Hovland, National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) President Maggie Toulouse Oliver, National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) President Lori Augino, and Escambia County (Florida) Supervisor of Elections David Stafford – and the members of the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council (SCC) – Chair Brian Hancock (Unisyn Voting Solutions), Vice Chair Sam Derheimer (Hart InterCivic), Chris Wlaschin (Election Systems & Software), Ericka Haas (Electronic Registration Information Center), and Maria Bianchi (Democracy Works). These individuals could be convicted of treason if true accountability occurs and all irregularities with the vote totals are rooted out.

