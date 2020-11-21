https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/21/los-angeles-area-sheriffs-refuses-to-enforce-gov-newsoms-ridiculous-coronavirus-curfew-n283242
About The Author
Related Posts
Why It’s Time To Leave Cities Like Washington D.C. For Good
September 29, 2020
A 2020 Election Silver Lining?
November 10, 2020
Three Days After Seattle Police Chief Publishes Letter of Resignation ANTIFA Riots In Seattle — Police Are No Where To Be Found
August 15, 2020
Who Is Lawyering Up Now?
April 19, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy