(MEDIA RIGHT NEWS) – Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was arrested for killing two people in an apparent act of self-defense in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from jail after posting a $2 million bond.

Attorney Lin Wood had tweeted out “Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder & Mike Lindell for putting us over the top.” Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and recently spoke at the Million MAGA March in Washington DC.

Wood later tweeted out a picture and said, “FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce, THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE, Actor Ricky Schroder, Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty.”

