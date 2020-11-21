https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/11/20/mark-levin-says-he-will-leave-facebook-probably-by-end-of-the-year/

Bestselling conservative author, radio host, and Fox News TV host Mark Levin recently stated the will be “leaving Facebook probably by the end of the year” over censorship and encouraged his listeners to join him on social media platform Parler.

The Washington Examiner reports that the conservative radio host Mark Levin has stated that he will be “leaving Facebook probably by the end of the year,” urging his followers and fans to join the new social media app Parler.

Levin stated in a tweet: “I’ve been restricted and censored on Facebook. Please make sure you transition to Parler ASAP as I will be leaving Facebook probably by the end of the year.”

I’ve been restricted and censored on Facebook. Please make sure you transition to Parler ASAP as I will be leaving Facebook probably by the end of the year.https://t.co/3RnjMoknfj pic.twitter.com/Yaek45yBXI — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 19, 2020

Levin has been a long time critic of Facebook, stating earlier this month: “I’ve had it with Facebook. They can do what they want. We will continue to simultaneously post so it’ll be in all three places, but I won’t be looking at Facebook anymore. If you want to make comments, you should go to Parler, or you should go to Twitter.”

Levin has previously stated that Facebook placed “severe restrictions” on his Facebook page the day before the presidential election for sharing “false news,” which he has denied. Parler, a social media app partly owned by conservative radio host Dan Bongino, has seen major growth in recent weeks as many have been angered by Facebook and Twitter’s censorship efforts during the presidential election.

Bongino told the Washington Examiner last week: “I think there’s such rage and anger at Twitter because people by instinct don’t want to have their speech crushed. They just don’t like it, and that’s not what we do at Parler. We have been able to define ourselves by what Twitter isn’t.”

