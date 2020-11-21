https://www.theepochtimes.com/mark-meadows-denies-plans-to-run-for-senate-in-2022-report_3588387.html

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows put to rest rumors he would be gunning for a Senate seat in the 2022 mid-term election, telling the News & Observer on Friday that his hat “won’t be in the ring.”

Meadows, a Republican who represented North Carolina constituents in the House before joining the Trump administration earlier this year, told the publication in a phone interview that, “I not only have no plans, I have no intentions to run for the Senate in 2022.”

Rumors have swirled that Meadows would compete for a seat in the upper chamber after Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) announced he would not seek a fourth term in two years.

“I’ve had a number of people talk about running for that seat, if indeed Sen. Burr retires,” Meadows told the outlet, adding that President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law is one whose potential candidacy has been raised.

“My conversations have included some of the sitting House members as well as Lara Trump, and, to my knowledge, no one’s made a definitive decision on whether to toss their hat in the ring or not. But in terms of my hat, it won’t be in the ring,” Meadows said.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s eldest son, Eric, “would be formidable” as a congressional representative, said former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, in remarks to The New York Times, commenting on her possible run.

“She has the trifecta: she can raise money, raise awareness of key issues, and raise attention to her race,” Conway said, and touted Lara Trump’s status as an outsider to Washington’s political establishment as an advantage.

“Unlike many typical politicians, she connects with people and is a compelling messenger,” the former White House adviser said.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, attends the Women for America First Summit, at Trump International Hotel in Washington on Oct. 5, 2018. (Jan Jekielek/The Epoch Times)

Mercedes Schlapp, a campaign adviser to the president, in remarks to The New York Times called Lara Trump “very charismatic” with “a natural instinct for politics.”

“In North Carolina, in particular, she’s a household name and people know her,” she told the publication. “She worked really hard on the campaign and was very involved in a lot of decisions throughout.”

Lara Trump, who has not confirmed the rumors, shared a tweet by Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who said she would be a “tremendous candidate and member of the Senate,” calling her someone with “great gifts as a communicator and now has the political chops as well.”

She added her own comment: “Thanks @gregkellyusa.”

Other names that have been tossed around as possible contenders for the seat Burr’s retirement would vacate include former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCory, state representative Tim Moore (R-N.C.), and former Republican nominee for governor Dan Forest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

