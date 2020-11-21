https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-massive-stop-the-steal-rally-underway-at-georgia-state-capitol/
HAPPENING 🚨🚨🚨
MAJOR PROTESTS IN ATLANTA GEORGIA AT THE STATE CAPITOL BUILDING — PATRIOTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY GATHER IN GEORGIA TO #STOPTHESTEAL — GUEST SPEAKERS PLAN ON ATTENDING EVENT SHORTLY pic.twitter.com/3wNUCNOAXD
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 21, 2020
LOOK: Crowds gathered near the state capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia for a “Stop the Steal” rally on Saturday.
This comes a day after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified Joe Biden’s win in the state https://t.co/jMemYnDnqL pic.twitter.com/DNBmOXbhAe
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 21, 2020
Line of riot police taking up position in Atlanta right now at the Stop the Steal protest #Atlanta #Georgia #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/ZnS7IBvmug
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020
“Four more years!” chants from the crowd of several hundred Trump supporters as they listen to speakers outside the Capitol #Atlanta #Georgia #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HI5q1tndrl
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020
