https://trendingpolitics.com/may-have-to-get-witness-protection-sidney-powell-gives-big-update-on-election-investigations/

During an interview on Friday with Howie Carr on Newsmax, attorney Sidney Powell dropped several more bombs relating to the ongoing investigation into irregularities that took place in the 2020 election.

Powell made several bold claims during the interview including allegations that millions of dead people voted and that President Trump actually received 7 million more votes than he was given.

sponsor



She also claimed that there will be witnesses coming forward in the near future who may need witness protection.

Read some of the highlights from the interview below:

** There are many smoking guns and we are going to need federal protection for many people

** 3 million dead people voted

** A lot of the evidence of fraud is coming out next week. We have more evidence coming in every day. It only gets worse and worse.

** The fraud was very widespread, very deliberate and very well funded.

** Everybody and their pet rock is trying to stop me from exposing it.

** I think the fraud went much further than just President Trump. I think they did it to John James and others.

** We have data out of California in 2016 that Hillary Clinton did it to Bernie Sanders there.

** We have a number of smoking guns and we may have to get witness protection for them.

** We have a lot of evidence, it’s beyond impressive and absolutely terrifying.

** These are federal court lawsuits. They’re paramount to any future life of our republic.

** We ‘ve got evidence of people being paid. We got check studs from people being paid.

WATCH:

Powell gave a similar interview last week with with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

“We’re fixin’ to overturn the results of the election in multiple states, and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose,” Powell said. “We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections. He was fully briefed on it. He saw it happen in other countries. It was exported internationally for profit by the people that are behind Smartmatic and Dominion.”

“They did this on purpose. It was calculated and they’ve done it before,” she continued. “We have evidence from 2016 in California. We have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose.”

Free Trump Christmas Beanie – Just Cover Shipping!

WATCH:

During the same interview, Powell also unloaded on CIA Director Gina Haspel, claiming that she may have known about the flaws in the Dominion voting systems.

“It’s really an insidious, corrupt system and I can’t tell you how livid I am at our government for not paying attention to complaints, even brought by Democrats…” she said. “No one in our government has paid any attention to it which makes me wonder if the CIA has used it for its own benefit in different places. And why Gina Haspel is still there in the CIA is beyond my comprehension. She should be fired immediately.”

WATCH:

Download the FREE TrendingPolitics Mobile App so you never miss a Trump story

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

