https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fba60d0fcf548787cfeca5a
Clara Margossian, 102, built a life in Fresno after her family fled the Armenian genocide. With the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, she has given $1 million to help Armenia, a homeland she’s never seen….
A new surge of COVID-19 is battering Southern California, bearing down on exhausted healthcare workers, raising anxiety levels on hospital wards and stoking fears that there might not be enough staff …
President Kabore has promised to secure the country and is vying for another five years against 12 other candidates….
The Netherlands has carried out a mass culling of chickens, after at least two poultry farms detected a highly contagious strain of bird flu….