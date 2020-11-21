https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527031-michigan-gop-legislator-spotted-at-trump-hotel-after-white-house-meeting

Michigan’s top GOP legislators made an appearance at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Friday after attending a meeting at the White House with President TrumpDonald John TrumpBen Carson says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after being ‘extremely sick’ with COVID-19 Biden will receive @POTUS Twitter account on Jan. 20 even if Trump doesn’t concede, company says Trump to participate in virtual G-20 summit amid coronavirus surge MORE that sparked widespread scrutiny.

Photos obtained by the Detroit Free Press show Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) and other state GOP members gathered inside the hotel on Friday.

CNN reported that Chatfield and Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) both stayed Friday night at the hotel, which is located just blocks from the White House, following their meeting with Trump earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

I spotted Michigan GOP legislators Mike Shirkey & Dan Lauwers leaving Trump Hotel this morning w/ staff, the morning after their meeting with Trump @ White House. They did not respond to my questions shouted from behind a security barrier and left in a black SUV for airport pic.twitter.com/UF2sPLSlQG — Melissa Nann Burke (@nannburke) November 21, 2020

More photos from a source here in DC, these from the bar at the Trump Hotel where Michigan House Speaker Chatfield had drinks w/ colleagues Friday night pic.twitter.com/RC5xEPiSrN — Melissa Nann Burke (@nannburke) November 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Spokesmen for both lawmakers tell me they each paid for their own expenses while at the Trump hotel. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 21, 2020

Images of the GOP legislators were also projected on the outside of the hotel building Friday night, along with the messages “The world is watching” and “voters decided.” It wasn’t clear who was behind the images, according to The New York Times.

A message for michigan lawmakers on the Trump hotel in DC pic.twitter.com/UrvBvqjVA2 — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) November 21, 2020

Trump invited the legislators to visit the White House amid a broad effort by the president and his legal team to challenge Michigan’s election results. Biden leads Trump by about 154,000 votes in Michigan.

After the meeting, Shirley and Chatfield said in a statement that they had not been “made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan” and said “as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.”

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday and stepped on the pair’s message, claiming without offering evidence that “massive voter fraud will be shown.” Both of his tweets were labeled as “disputed.”

This is true, but much different than reported by the media. We will show massive and unprecedented fraud! https://t.co/E1gZiqc7EP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Massive voter fraud will be shown! https://t.co/F0iGNXtXZP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

The state lawmakers said they were joined by their colleagues at the White House and delivered a letter to Trump laying out their support for congressional aid to assist the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the meeting was thrust into the spotlight due to Michigan’s presidential election results as Trump escalates his efforts to reverse the outcome.

Trump reached out on Tuesday night to officials in Wayne County, Mich., who sought to block the certification of votes there, which led to accusations of racism given the number of votes by Black Americans that could have been overturned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president then invited the Michigan lawmakers to the White House, prompting backlash among those who saw it as a blatant attempt to influence elected officials and push for pro-Trump electors to be appointed in Michigan.

The White House insisted Friday that the meeting was not about “advocacy.”

Trump and his legal team have mounted a long-shot bid to overturn election results in Michigan and several other states where Biden leads. The strategy has been concentrated on discounting votes in urban areas like Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. These areas are Democratic strongholds and home to high percentages of Black voters.

The president has not given any indication that he will concede soon, despite facing a series of setbacks in court and multiple states certifying Biden as the winner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

