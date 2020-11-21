https://www.newsmax.com/politics/michigan/2020/11/20/id/998107/

Michigan’s Republican state legislative leaders said after meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday that they had no information that would change the outcome of the presidential election in the state, which appears, pending certification, to have been won by Democrat Joe Biden.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors,” Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a joint statement.

Michigan is one of several states where the campaign of the Republican Trump is seeking to challenge Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election based on claims of voter fraud.

Before Friday’s meeting, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said: “This is not an advocacy meeting. There will be no one from the campaign there. He routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country.”

Shirkey and Chatfield said any allegation of election fraud should be thoroughly investigated. “Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation,” they said.

The visit came amid Trump’s legal challenges in multiple battleground states. Unofficial returns show Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers is to certify results of the 2020 election on Monday.

On other topics, the lawmakers said In a joint statement they highlighted during the meeting their commitment to seeing “further federal dollars” for Michigan as the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News reported.

