Vice President Mike Pence vowed Friday during a pair of campaign rallies for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to “keep fighting” while the 2020 election results were undergoing lawsuits for claims of voter fraud.

The rallies took place in Canton and Gainesville, Georgia — just outside of Atlanta — where Pence also emphasized that a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate hinges on incumbents Loeffler and Perdue winning their runoff elections on January 5.

Thank you, Gainesville! For who they are, for all that we’ve accomplished, we need @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler back in a Republican Majority in the United States Senate! We need Georgia to DEFEND THE MAJORITY on January 5, 2021! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uwdt0VLsRX — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 20, 2020

Pence indicated that the presidential election outcome remains uncertain, saying that a Republican Senate majority “could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear,” adding, “It’s true.”

The Canton crowd cheered and chanted “four more years” at one point when Pence said he stands with President Donald Trump.

Pence said, “I can tell you, as our election contests continue, here in Georgia and in courts across the country, I’ll make you a promise. We’re gonna keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re gonna keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out.”

Pence’s visit coincided with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) certifying Georgia’s election results on Friday, which found former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Trump by 12,670 votes, or 0.26 percent, out of five million, following a week-long hand recount of all votes.

Kemp said in an announcement that state law required him to certify the results but that his certification “paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate recount if they choose.” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has taken issue with Georgia’s election and recount process and indicated Trump does intend to sue in the state.

Pence, whose own fate as vice president also remains uncertain, said during his visit, “Whatever the outcome, we will never stop fighting to make America great again.” A source told Fox News plans are in the works for Pence to visit Georgia again before the January 5 runoff elections.

