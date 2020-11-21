https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/miscarriage-justice-mark-levin-goes-off-obama-judge-dismissed-trump-campaign-lawsuit-seeking-block-pennsylvania-certifying-results/

Constitutional law expert Mark Levin went off on Obama Judge Matthew Brann for dismissing the Trump campaign’s lawsuit from seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its results.

As reported earlier tonight, US District Judge of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Matthew Brann on Saturday dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

The judge torched Trump’s legal team and accused them of asking the Court to “disenfranchise almost 7 million voters.”

The Trump campaign argued the equal protection clause, however the Obama judge shot back and said, “That some counties may have chosen to implement the guidance (or not), or to implement it differently, does not constitute an equal protection violation.”

The Obama judge also argued that the Trump campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.”

Mark Levin went off on the far left activist judge in a tweetstorm and said his opinion “reads as if it was written for media.”

Levin said he read the Trump campaign’s legal complaint and it was full of affidavits and serious constitutional issues that absolutely overcame a motion to dismiss.

1. This Obama judge in Pennsylvania is outrageous. I read the complaint. It was full of affidavits and serious constitutional issues that absolutely overcame a motion to dismiss. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 22, 2020

“This is a miscarriage of justice,” Levin said.

2. There was unquestionably a reasonable basis in fact and law to proceed, and to allow the Trump campaign’s lawyers to conduct immediate discovery. This is a miscarriage of justice. And the judge’s opinion reads as if it was written for the media. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 22, 2020

The problem now is that judges refuse to uphold Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution which states explicitly that the state legislatures, not judges or governors, make election laws.

3. The problem the Trump campaign is facing now is the unwillingness of judges to actually do their jobs, certainly in this case, and certainly in the case of the U.S. Supreme Court, where the chief justice failed to do his job.. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 22, 2020

4. ..and uphold Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, which states explicitly that the state legislatures, not judges or governors, make election laws. I hope the Trump campaign seeks an emergency appeal to the circuit court. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 22, 2020

Levin said he is “increasingly worried about the judiciary buckling to the media and Democrat Party pressure. After all, it is a lot easier for a judge to kill a case then take it up and follow it through, particularly in these critical cases.”

