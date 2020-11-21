https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mo-brooks-how-trump-can-win/

Mo Brooks — How Trump can win

Mo Brooks knows all about election fraud.

In his first contest, back in 1982, 11 out of 45 voting machines used in his state House district were rigged to block a vote for the Republican. Fortunately, enough poll workers realized the problem and let his supporters mark their vote on a sheet of paper hung on a wall.

He won with 57% of the vote, and he has gone on to win more state general elections than any other current Alabama politician. It helped make Brooks a student of election fraud, and he believes the 2020 presidential race was rigged and that President Trump was robbed of victory. “We know the results are wrong. What we don’t know is how bad wrong,” he told Secrets.

