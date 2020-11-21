https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/msnbc-analyst-tells-andrea-mitchell-president-trump-is-pulling-out-troops-to-tie-the-hands-of-the-biden-administration/

President Trump, who’s still Commander-in-Chief for those who forgot, wants to pull U.S. troops out of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria before the end of his term, which has Democrats (and RINOs like Sen. Mitt Romney) arguing to keep troops in the Middle East. Andrea Mitchell relates that MSNBC foreign affairs analyst Brett McGurk claims that the only reason he can think of for Trump wanting to call home the troops is to “restrain the options of the incoming Biden administration.”

Not true, really. Trump can recall the troops, and President Biden can move them right back. Besides, Biden and his former boss, Barack Obama, had promised that all troops would be home from Afghanistan by 2014:

VP on Afghanistan: “We will leave in 2014.” — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 12, 2012

Both Obama and Biden (and Romney) made it clear during the 2012 presidential debates that 2014 was the deadline to pull troops from Afghanistan. Now Trump wants to actually follow through and the Democrats are complaining. They didn’t seem to object when the Obama administration was promising a drawdown of forces overseas.

On pulling troops out of Iraq/Afghanistan, @brett_mcgurk: “There’s no reason for this. The only reason I can think of is, again, tie the hands and restrain the options of the incoming Biden administration.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 20, 2020

Didn’t Obama’s campaign run on ending war and bringing the troops back home? pic.twitter.com/CJTD5DBkXI — ☆꧁Cynthia D.꧂☆ 🇺🇸 (@cynthiadouglas) November 21, 2020

Yep.

Biden promised to have troops out 9 years ago…. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) November 20, 2020

Joe promised they’d be home in 2014. Was he a Russian asset then? — Michael J. Burgess (@pacificbells) November 20, 2020

“War is good now” — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 21, 2020

Great, some Chickehawk from Stanford and Andrea like forever wars. Why don’t you two head on over. Fine by me. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 21, 2020

It’s been 20 years. — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) November 21, 2020

20 years in Afghanistan, 17 years in Iraq. If Brett wants to go let him, but bring our men and women home. — Dan (@danwvette) November 21, 2020

Orange man bad. Endless wars good. — Pork Chop Sandwiches (@randeez72) November 21, 2020

Going into Afghanistan to chase out al Qaeda was a legitimate purpose. But staying 20 years after that is not. — Mark Haskew (@MarkHaskew) November 21, 2020

Forever war! Whoop! Guard dem poppies while the US has an opioid epidemic. — Whit (@whitwt) November 21, 2020

Costly oversee wars with no clear objective are bad…war is bad now that I think of it…how’s that for a reason? — JRoback (@J_RobackJr) November 21, 2020

“no reason for this”? How about ending a 19 year war that should have never been started? How about bringing home those thousands of troops so they can be with their families? — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) November 21, 2020

What’s the reason for being there? — Above Replacement Cost Capital (@MickEnglewood) November 21, 2020

As people pointed out in that other post, plenty are objecting to pulling out the troops, but they’re not really making the case for why they should stay … except not to tie the hands of the Biden administration.

Why the hell cant he send them back @Brett_mcgurk — Joan of Arc (@PeggyBu81310379) November 20, 2020

We would demand a reason for going back. There isn’t one. — Dr. Honey Badger (@FissionJesus) November 21, 2020

This is an inversion. The question is not “why pull our troops out of Afghanistan?” The question is why should they be there. — Man on All the Lists (@RonSonic) November 21, 2020

The entire MSM backing the wars in the Middle East is wild 😂 pic.twitter.com/0cw7aF3jHd — wint1208 (@wint1208) November 21, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when The Party Of Peace™️ called any president who would keep troops in the Middle East a “war criminal” — Hot Dog in the Gulag (@arbitraryhotdog) November 21, 2020

Getting the country out of endless wars use to be a good goal. — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) November 21, 2020

And lefties who spent years yelling ”Bring them home!” at campaign rallies will make this shift without even blinking – with media nodding approval. Nothing has been revealed to be a bigger shallow farce in politics than the vehemently “anti-war” left. They hated Bush, not war. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) November 21, 2020

Yep, and now they hate Trump, not war.

Related:

Sen. Mitt Romney cautions against bringing home troops from Afghanistan — after promising to bring them home https://t.co/VhdtwUQEI1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 17, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

