(JIHAD WATCH) – Education minister Arie Slob says “it is ‘completely unacceptable’ that teachers are put under pressure because they teach about the value of freedom of speech.”

Slob can, however, expect a great deal more of this pressure, thanks to the Netherlands’ acceptance of mass Muslim migration. It is inevitable that among the peaceful Muslims who enter the country, there will be some Muslims who believe that the Sharia provision that blasphemers must be put to death should be implemented in their new home.

