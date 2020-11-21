https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/21/once-again-the-media-is-silent-jonathan-turley-weighs-in-on-michigan-ags-legal-threats-against-republican-legislators/

Michigan Republican legislators met with President Trump at the White House yesterday. Republican Senate Leader Mike Shirkey tweeted about the meeting yesterday:

Meanwhile, the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and others have issued threats against those who oppose vote certification, and it caught the attention of George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley:

A role reversal is definitely the only way this would be a big story in the media.

Ah yes, we’re very familiar with that sound.

And it’s maddening.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...