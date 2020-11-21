https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527004-one-of-gov-newsoms-children-quarantines-after-potential-covid-19

One of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) children is currently undergoing a COVID-19 quarantine, Politico reported.

The child, not named for privacy reasons, was at school with a student who tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, Newsom and all four of his children have tested negative for COVID-19.

“The family has taken the potential exposure seriously and is following all state protocols,” Newsom’s communications director, Nathan Click, told Politico. “After being alerted by the school that a classmate tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially exposed Newsom child began a 14-day quarantine from the date of exposure in accordance with state public health guidance for schools. The Newsom child was tested twice [5 days and 7 days past their last contact with the COVID-19 positive student]. In addition, each of the Newsom children were also tested on Day 5.”

The news comes after the governor faced backlash for attending a dinner party for one of his longtime aides, breaking coronavirus guidelines.

Newsom has since put a temporary curfew into effect for the Golden State, banning all nonessential gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic, and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement.

