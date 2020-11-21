https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/oregon-gov-backs-idea-people-alerting-authorities-neighbors-who-violate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown during an interview on Friday supported the idea that citizens should alert authorities when neighbors fail to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

“Look, this is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” the Democrat Brown said. “What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

A recent executive order from the governor contains various restrictions as the U.S. continues to contend with the COVID-19 public health crisis.

So far there have been more than 12 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 256,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

