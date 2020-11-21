https://www.dailywire.com/news/pence-campaigns-at-defend-the-majority-rally-in-georgia

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to northeast Georgia on Friday afternoon to campaign on behalf of Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Senator David Perdue (R-GA), both of whom have found themselves competing in the January runoff elections that will determine the future of the next Senate majority.

Pence, speaking to a crowd in Canton at a “Defend The Majority” rally, praised Perdue, saying he worked his way through college decades ago and subsequently carved out a successful career in business before “following his deep conservative convictions” and seeking public office several years ago.

“I can tell you firsthand that he’s been one of the greatest and staunchest allies of our MAGA agenda in the United States Senate,” said Pence.

As for Loeffler, the vice president lauded her for building “her own company up from the ground” and breaking “barriers in business and sports … to become one of Georgia’s most successful businesswomen.”

Pence said that he was “first and foremost” campaigning for the two Peach State senators “because of who they are,” but also emphasized that the special elections for the two Senate seats would prove critical to the country’s future.

“For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia,” the vice president told the crowd in Canton.

“The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear,” said Pence.

Pence, who referred to the presidential election as ongoing, also said that he and Trump would “keep fighting until every legal vote is counted” and “every illegal vote” is tossed. Regardless of the presidential election’s eventual outcome, the vice president continued, “we will never stop fighting to make America great again.”

Perdue, who is seeking his second term in Congress, made similar comments about Georgia serving as a defense against the Democratic Party’s agenda.

“We’re the last line of defense against this country making a change to the Left that we won’t get to undo for maybe two, three, four, five generations. We cannot let that happen,” Perdue told the crowd ahead of the vice president’s speech.

The state’s senior Republican senator, who has served since 2015, also raised recent comments that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made when talking about how the future of the Senate majority — and much of the Democratic Party’s most radical agenda items — was dependent on winning both of the seats in Georgia.

“Now we take Georgia, and then we change the world,” said Schumer on the streets of New York City back in November. “Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

