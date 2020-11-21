https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/piece-explains-how-white-women-read-books-like-white-fragility-and-voted-for-president-trump-anyway/

In case the name Robin DiAngelo doesn’t ring a bell, she’s the author of the 2018 bestseller “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.” It’s one of the most-read books in the genre of “anti-racism,” and there are plenty more in the pipeline from publishers who know a stream of income when they see it.

In a piece for Bitch, Katherine Morgan asks, “How long do we have to wait for white women to learn?” How is it that so many women purchased and read anti-racism books like Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want to Talk About Race” and then voted for President Trump in 2020?

Morgan writes:

Ultimately, for many, the act of purchasing these books was performative. Instead of being read, these books decorated coffee tables and bedspreads for Instagrammable shots. Meanwhile, the sudden, explosive demand in many bookstores was overwhelming. One employee told Bitch, “We had at least [two] weeks of waiting on more than 100 orders of mostly How to Be an Antiracist and White Fragility, and it led to multiple customers complaining about how long they waited.” Christian Vega, the events coordinator at Astoria Bookshop in Queens, said that it often felt like a case of, “‘Look at this on my bookshelf, I’m a Good White™.’” He added that, while many of the actions this summer felt trendy, “More people felt like they were genuine this time around than other times, but only a little.”

Jesse Singal sees an easier explanation:

So many words have been wasted in trying to explain the “problem” of conservative white women who seem perfectly happy to do their part to maintain the white male patriarchy.

We hope one of the many things Joe Biden forgets is to rescind President Trump’s guidance to pull critical race theory workshops out of government offices.

