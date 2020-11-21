http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/kURxiGwKxrY/podcast-the-three-whisky-happy-hour-snobbish-snobology-postponed.php

After getting a review of new and unpronounceable whiskies out of the way (such as the one posted here on the left) along with the miseries of the week just past that compel several drams of whisky, “Lucretia” and I had planned to talk about an obscure but profound essay from way back in 1973 that explores the serious philosophical roots of how today’s progressive left is best explained by the left’s formal commitment to snobbery. No really—we were! We had a whole seminar on “snobbish snobology” ready to go (is there a more fitting topic for single-malt whisky fanatics?), but we got diverted by—what else?—the election postgame show.

Among our questions and issues: What needs to be surveyed to make out a prima facia case of election fraud? And what kind of evidence is necessary to prove it? Given the low and continually falling trust in our leaders and institutions, is it any wonder that people (including apparently one-third of Democrats according to one poll) don’t think this election was on the up-and-up? We kick around the possibilities, and then ask our listeners: would you like us to do a live taping of the podcast next week? We could have a virtual happy hour under the new lockdown, though of course you’d have to bring your own whisky. Let us know.

You know what to do now. If not us, then who? And if not here, then where?

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/11/Ep-226-112020-8.29-PM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

