http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GT6xW_VJk1M/

Police officers in Henrico County, Virginia, recently helped anonymous donors distribute Thanksgiving meals to nearly 30 families in the area.

“On Friday, Henrico County Police dropped off turkey and all the fixings to homes in the Carrington Hills Subdivision,” NBC 12 reported.

The unnamed benefactors recruited the officers to deliver the meals on their behalf.

“This is what the holidays are all about, and having a member of our community come forward like this, we are so grateful,” Lt. Col. Linda Toney said.

“They understand the relationship that police officers have with the community and they want to help us give back and that means the world to us,” she continued.

The department’s website listed compassion as one of its five values that also included honor, professionalism, commitment, and accountability.

In their response to victims and those in need, the officers “strive to be compassionate by treating everyone with fairness, respect, and sincerity,” the site read.

In a tweet on Friday, the agency shared several photos of the officers with a neighbor and the donated food, writing, “Today was a beautiful day to deliver some turkeys!”:

Today was a beautiful day to deliver some turkeys! Thanks to a generous Henrico family who wanted to partner with Henrico Police, we were able to distribute 30 turkeys and other goods to families across the county. pic.twitter.com/XFshdhm4NS — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 20, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the department said, “While this Thanksgiving may look different like much of 2020, kindness and the giving spirit are very much present. We thank this family for their donation, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season”:

While this Thanksgiving may look different like much of 2020, kindness and the giving spirit are very much present. We thank this family for their donation, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. #OneCommunity pic.twitter.com/CAVdEpiOvO — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 20, 2020

The officers who helped deliver the meals are members of the Henrico School Services Unit, according to the NBC report.

Facebook users thanked them for sacrificing their time to make sure their neighbors had a Thanksgiving feast to enjoy.

“Awesome job! Stand up community we live in!!” one person wrote.

“You all are truly amazing!! Thank you so very much for your kindness and help keeping us safe.. I will always support blue,” another commented.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

